Sara Ali Khan is at the receiving end of hate for a very bizarre reason. She visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain ahead of the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But netizens couldn’t digest the fact that a Muslim by religion was paying respect to Lord Shiva. The actress is now giving it back to the haters and has the best possible response.

As most know, Sara is busy with the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She’s been seen travelling all across the borders along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal. They were even seen flying to Dubai for an award function, where they created promotional content along with Rakhi Sawant and other celebrities!

Coming back to the topic, it looks like Sara Ali Khan values her audience when it comes to work but knows the difference between critics and trolls. Reacting to the Mahakal temple controversy, she told Hindustan Times, “Honestly, main yeh keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi…main apne kaam ko bahut seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage… toh mujhe bura lagega (Honestly, I have said this before and will repeat myself. I work for the public, and if they don’t like anything, then I will feel bad).”

Sara Ali Khan continued, “Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bolna hai, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki urja achchi lagni chahiye…main urja mein maanyata rakhti hoon (My personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion, with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. For me, the energy of a place is important…I believe in energy)”

