Things are about to go paap-side down! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have unveiled another song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and this track is quite a quirky delight! ‘Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega’ sees Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan at their electric best as they show off some super desi dance moves and give us a dekko of their fresh pairing.

Bonding and bickering with equal passion, the duo exudes a unique kind of chemistry. The song has released today on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

While its peppy beats and masala lyrics are a total blast, singer Himesh Reshammiya’s signature vocals bring an added charm to the track. The song’s funky choreography is a big highlight too.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, crooned by Himesh Reshammiya and Sachin-Jigar, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega is the perfect melody to let loose and dance away with loved ones.

Talking about the song, composer duo Sachin-Jigar says, “This song will make you want to groove while also bringing a smile to your face. We wanted to weave that fun loving vibe into this tune that also defines the soul of the film”.

A fun family entertainer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke tells the extraordinary story of an ordinary husband-wife. While Kapil and Soumya were once a ‘made for each other’ pair, they are now a ‘can’t stand each other’ couple. Wrestling between marriage and divorce, the big reason for this separation forms the crux of the Laxman Utekar film.

Looks like families all over are going to have a gala time at cinemas with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan. The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

