Shubman Gill does not have his talent restricted to cricket. He’s turned out to be quite a sensational figure for all the women out there, and the list reportedly includes Sara Ali Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara. Imagine what happens when he drops a thirst trap, living Ranbir Kapoor’s Saawariya moment in reality? Scroll below for some of the most entertaining reactions!

Currently, Shubman is at the receiving end of trolls by RCB fans after his tremendous performance pushed Virat Kohli’s team out of the playoff race. The aggression reached a point where his sister Shahneel Gill was brutally abused by trolls. For the unversed, the cricketer had scored 104* off 52 balls.

Returning to the topic, Shubman Gill dropped a super hot selfie on the gram yesterday. He tied a towel to his lower waist and flaunted his chiselled abs and pelvic area to the fans. It looked like the Indian cricketer had just come out of the shower as he was dripping wet in the picture.

Shubman Gill captioned his post, “Thirst trap”, and fans couldn’t agree more. But the most hilarious scenario was when fans brought up Sara Ali Khan’s connection with some creative comments.

A user wrote, “Sara zamana Gill Ka Dewana”

“Sara Fat Khatam Kar Diya,” another joked.

A reaction read, “Sara dil jit liya sabhka”

On the other hand, many even teased him with Sara Tendulkar and credited him for Mumbai Indians finding its place above RCB.

A user joked, “Saara Mumbai Indians fans aapke aabhari rehenge ,saara ka saara fans”

“Sasur ji ko kush kar deya h nh,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

The mystery around whether Shubman Gill is dating Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar, or none continues!

