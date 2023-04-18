Shubman Gill has been making headlines since he was first spotted having a private dinner with actress Sara Ali Khan in Dubai. Their pictures went crazy viral on social media, with their fans gaga over it. But repeatedly, we’ve seen fans chanting Sara Tendulkar’s name on the ground when Shubman is playing a cricket match, and it’s pretty evident that netizens know about his connection with both the Sara’s. Amid the same, Sara (Ali Khan) and Shubman’s old pic is yet again doing the rounds on social media, with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Shubman is one of the budding cricketers at the moment in the Indian cricket team, and the handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Fitlook Magazine took to its official Instagram handle and shared an old picture of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill. Some of you might think that the photo is from recent times, but it’s not.

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to the post on Instagram, a user commented, “Sara getting ditched for other Sara ! News”

Another user commented, “Sara ka Sara raiyta faila rakha h… Pta hi nhi chlta konsi Sara h”

A third user commented, “Jo bhi hai larki magar sara hi hai 😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Sara to Sara hai , Tendulkar ho ya Khan 🤷🏽‍♂️😂”

Now if you’re confused about why fans are dragging Sara Tendulkar’s name in the comments, it’s because the cricketer was in an alleged relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter. However, neither of them confirmed the news.

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan’s old picture? Tell us in the space below.

