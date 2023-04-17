Gone are the times when leading actors of Bollywood would maintain a distance due to professional rivalry. We’ve seen the best in business – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, being pitted against each other for years but remaining closest friends in real life against all odds. Bollywood diva Ananya Panday now expresses her wish to be cast alongside contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in a women-led film. Read more details below!

With times changing, we also see a lot of multistarrers, featuring women in the lead! Recently, Ananya worked with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, and their roles were quite meaty. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are coming together for Jee Le Zara, a spin-off to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. There also remain rumours of Katrina and Deepika crossover in the upcoming films in the YRF universe. And how can one even skip Veere Di Wedding that’s set for a sequel?

Ananya Panday was asked about who she’d like to team up with for a women-led film. The actress responded to Times of India, “I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor) and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen.”

Ananya Panday has smartly rubbished any possibility of rumours of professional rivalry with Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, the actress was also recently seen with the Love Aaj Kal actress as they glammed up together for an event in Qatar.

We love the idea of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in a film, how about you?

Meanwhile, Ananya has a very exciting lineup. Talking about her upcoming projects, she added, “I have Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2 coming up this year. So, yes, there’s a lot of fun stuff in store.”

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has Mr & Mrs Mahi and NTR30 in the kitty.

Sara Ali Khan has been busy with Laxman Utekar’s next alongside Vicky Kaushal.

