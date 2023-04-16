Actress Pooja Hegde plays a Telugu girl in the upcoming theatrical film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The actress shared that having worked in South Indian film industries for over a decade trained to make improvisations in her dialogues while filming the Salman Khan-starrer.

The actress told IANS: “Years of working in the South Indian film industries have made me proficient with regard to improvising the lines of my character instantaneously on sets if the character speaks any of the South Indian languages like for this part in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.”

Having equal proficiency across languages hugely helps an actor to get the essence of a character coming from a particular background.

“I could easily mouth the dialogues in Telugu or improvise my lines because I have been working in that medium for quite some time now and have a decent understanding of that world and the culture,” the actress concluded.

Pooja Hegde in a different interview addressed the rumours of her dating Salman Khan. While talking to ETimes, Pooja denied all the dating rumours with Salman once and for all. She said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Pooja in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan plays the love interest of Salman Khan. Apart from these two, the film also features Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla and others.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

