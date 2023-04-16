Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas once starred with Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor. The two worked together in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial, 7 Khoon Maaf. During the promotion in 2011, Annu, who portrayed the role of one of the husbands of Priyanka in the movie, claimed that the actress did not want to do intimate scenes with him since he was not good-looking.

This soon started a war of words between the two actors. For the unversed, Annu is a two-time National Award-winning artist and has been part of the industry for almost four decades. Read on to know more about their war of words!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra addressed the rumours of what Annu Kapoor had said. Annu, according to reports, had claimed that he would have been a hero, then maybe Priyanka would have done intimate scenes with him. He added that the actress never had issues with doing intimate scenes with heroes. Reacting to this, Priyanka told the publication said, “I read that Annu Sir had said ‘I’m not good-looking, I’m not a hero. Agar main hero hota, then maybe she would have done intimate scenes with me. Because otherwise, she doesn’t have a problem doing intimate scenes with heroes. If talent goes out of the window, I guess you just need to be good-looking.”

An annoyed Priyanka Chopra added, “If he wants to do intimate scenes and pass such cheap comments, then he should do those kind of films. Such scenes were never part of our film.” She further shared, “I’m very irritated. I don’t think unko aisa kehna shobha deta h” adding, “I don’t think he knew that his comments would upset me. But, his statements have really upset me. It was very wrong of him to speak the way he did.”

Annu Kapoor reacting to Priyanka’s statement then asserted, “I have never ever uttered a single word for or against Priyanka, allegedly about her refusing to do any scene with me. It’s none of my business; it is between the director and her.”

The actor then said, “When I’m asked about my feelings about playing her husband, I have said that people will judge my performance on merit rather than based on whether I’m playing husband to Priyanka or Meryl Streep. I may be a character artist but I’m an artist with character.”

Annu concluded, “My elderly advice to Priyanka: ‘Beta (Well, I do affectionately address her as beta), don’t take all this too seriously. Don’t get stressed. You’re a wonderful actress. God bless you’.”

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Brutally Slammed As His Bodyguard Pushes Swiggy Boy Who Tries To Click A Selfie, Netizen Says “No Wonder Kangana Ranaut Is Right About Him” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News