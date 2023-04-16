Remember the recent video of Shehnaaz Gill slamming her bodyguard over mishandling her fans? Something similar happened when the security person of Akshay Kumar pushed one of his fans during an event. In either of the cases, the stars were apologetic but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Hrithik Roshan. A Swiggy delivery boy was trying to click a selfie and below is all that followed by!

As most know, Hrithik often enjoys outings with close friends and girlfriend Saba Azad. He was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai after dinner with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Zayed Khan amongst others. A video is going viral where a man seemingly asks him for a picture but he reportedly refuses him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan could be seen getting out of the restaurant and waiting for his friends. A delivery person from Swiggy gets close to him with a respectable distance and tries to click a selfie. The War actor seems to be okay getting clicked until his bodyguard pushes the fan. What left netizens fuming was the fact that HR witnessed it all and did not school his security person but rather seemed okay.

Netizens took to the comment sections and began slamming Hrithik Roshan for his arrogant behaviour. Some even lauded Kangana Ranaut for exposing him in the past.

A user wrote, “Humlogo ki wajhe se ye Sab h ur us bechare ko kaise dhakka de diya ye log smjhte kya h apne aap ko..”

Another reacted, “DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR”

“Ak fan pic le raha tha or body guard ne dhakka de Diya or Roshan ne kuch nahi bola badi he dukh ki baat hain.iski picture dekh na hi ak Sharm ki baat hain,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Aise arrogant logo ko Boycott karna hi chahiye !!”

A user commented, “I always have the gut feeling this guy is too notch rude and entitled, and here is the proof, logo ne greek god kya bol dia ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga, no wonder @kanganaranaut is right about him!!”

Take a look at the viral video of Hrithik Roshan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Govinda Was Clueless About Spending Money He Earned Through Films & Thought Of Buying 100 Trucks Or 100 Autorickshaws

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News