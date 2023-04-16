Govinda was one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his slapstick comedy performances and dancing skills. When he was at the peak of his career in the 90s, he made a lot of money but didn’t know exactly what to do with it.

Raja Babu actor and his brother recalled the early stages of his success and the unusual money-making schemes that the actor came up with. He isn’t as popular as he used to be, but he is still regularly seen on the reality show circuit and remains a favourite of his fans.

As reported by Indian Express, in 2014, Govinda appeared on Vinay Pathak’s chat show Har Ghar Kucch Kehta Hai, wherein the actor admitted that he began making so much money that didn’t what to do with it. He used to share ideas with his brother, who would reject them by saying, ‘Yeh humara kaam nahi hai (this isn’t our kind of work). His brother Kirti said that their family had seen great poverty, and all he wanted was for them to come out of it.”

He said in Hindi, “Govinda carved his own path in the film industry and did it on his own. I, on the other hand, took a lot of knocks. But when he started out, I assumed the responsibility of becoming his secretary. During this time, I made him sign way too many films. We’d experienced a lot of poverty together, and I only wanted to emerge from it.”

He continued, “One day, he locked the room we were in and presented all his money, all his bank documents. I was overjoyed. But we had to figure out what to do with the money. And Govinda’s first idea was, ‘Pappu, let’s buy 100 auto rickshaws’. I told him this wasn’t our kind of business… Sometime later, Govinda became a star. Once again, we wondered what to do with all his money. And this time, he said, ‘Pappu, let’s buy 100 trucks’. Again, I told him this wasn’t our kind of business.”

Govinda chuckled at the thought and remarked that his brother always responded to his ideas similarly.

