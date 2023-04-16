It was in 2005 that The Myth, starring Jackie Chan, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Kim Hee-sun, and Mallika Sherawat released. Directed by Stanley Tong, the Chinese martial arts fantasy adventure performed well at the box office.

Bollywood actress Mallika, who played a key role in the actioner, had once claimed that Jackie Chan auditioned “every actress in Bollywood” for the role of Samantha. She also revealed how Jackie Chan showed him audition tapes of other Bollywood actresses. Mallika refrained from naming anyone in particular.

Mallika Sherawat told Mashable India: “I got the role via audition and I am very proud to say that he auditioned every actress in Bollywood. So all these actresses jo chui mui bann ke kehti hain ‘hum toh kabhi audition nahi karti’ woh sab jhooth bol rahi hain (So all these female actors who claim that they never went for the audition are lying). I have seen their auditions. Jackie showed me their audition tapes.”

Mallika Sherawat also added that the team of The Myth “loved” her fitness because she practices a lot of yoga. “I have a flexible body,” she had said. The actress also talked about her collaboration with Jackie Chan and called him “wonderful” and “helpful”.

The Murder actress further said: “He opened doors for me in Hollywood. He really supported me. When I got Myth, I decided to do all the action for the film but that was the worst decision of my life.”

Mallika often shares unseen photos and snippets from the film The Myth. Back in 2020, Mallika had posted a photo wherein Jackie Chan was seen giving her a kiss on her hand. Dressed in a bold red outfit, Mallika looked stunning while Jackie Chan dressed to the hilt in a white suit. “With the one & only @EyeOfJackieChan #ThrowbackThursday #tbt #JackieChan #themyth,” she wrote on social media.

Over the years, Mallika Sherawat has been a part of several films across the globe, and not just Bollywood. Apart from Chinese, English, and Hindi, Mallika Sherawat also worked in Tamil and Kannada films.

