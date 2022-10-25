Time and again we have seen Bollywood actresses coming to the forefront and slamming the media for showing their negative image in the limelight. We have often seen actress Mallika Sherawat revealing the dark side of Bollywood. Right from spilling the beans on the casting couch to slamming the director for looking down upon her, she’s made headlines for several reasons.

Throwback to the time when she made headlines for targeting the media and saying that the media ‘bullied’ and ‘harassed’ her for portraying her as an s*x symbol in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the promotion of her film RK/RKay, Mallika Sherawat opened up about the s*x symbol tag she got from the media. In an old video with Indian Express, Mallika Sherawat said, “A part of the whole s*x symbol tag had to do with a certain way that this pseudo-intellectual media portrayed me. Because, after doing Murder, I did do a Pyaar Ke Side Effects which was a lovely, heartwarming comedy. I did Welcome, Dasavatharam with Kamal Haasan, Jackie Chan cast me in a film, but this one section of the media ignored all that and only spoke about the s*x symbol bit.

“That kind of became my image because media was perpetuating on that. But I made it a point to not take these things seriously and keep looking for good work and keep trying to do good work,” she had added.

Mallika Sherawat had gone on to say, “I have been there, and done that. And, it has given me a lot of name and fame but now it’s time to reinvent. And, that is where longevity for an actor comes into play. It’s been a great journey. I love it. How many girls in our country, which is so patriarchal, get to do this? Just get to live life on their own terms,” adding “How many girls get to just write their own cheques, which is so empowering for a woman? Girls from Haryana always write to me saying, ‘You did it, showed us the way.’ I always tell them that it is not your dad’s money, it is not your husband’s money, it is your money. The day you have your own money, you will be in charge and in control of things.”

Mallika Sherawat further said that she was ‘bullied and harassed’ by the media as they found her bikini body glamorous. “The press never chose to write about this side of me. They found the name of Vivekananda boring and yawned. They didn’t take an interest because it doesn’t sell. There was a time when I felt really bullied and harassed by a certain section of the media because all they were focusing on was ‘she has a glamorous body, she looks good in a bikini’. I read a lot, I do yoga, I am vegan, but nobody talked about that side of me. I don’t party,” said Ms Sherawat.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ram Setu Vs Thank God Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: It’s A Diwali Clash Between Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn But Fireworks Are Totally Missing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram