Did You Know? Sushant Singh Rajput Was Supposed To Portray APJ Abdul Kalam, Swami Vivekananda & Other Legends Through THIS Special Project

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has once again sparked the debate on depression. What’s more disheartening is that he was the person with a vision and dreams. Sushant always dreamt of living life to the fullest and a few months ago, he even shared his to-do list on social media.

Apparently, Sushant Singh Rajput had a deep interest in astronomy and if we talk about his acting career, he always banked on unusual ideas. His closed ones state that he was the man of unique ideas and amongst such ideas was his dream of portraying Indian legends. He had a plan of making a 12-part web series.

The report in Pinkvilla states, Sushant Singh Rajput’s plan of web series eventually got dropped and the actor decided to present it through a play. Through play, Sushant wanted to tribute Indian icons like Swami Vivekananda, APJ Abul Kalam, Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore and others. He had planned of incorporating the Indian legends spanning over a period of 2500 years – from 540 BC to 2015 AD.

To give a glimpse of his idea, Sushant was supposed to play Swami Vivekananda in the play and present his reactions and thoughts to the conditions of the present time. Similarly, the play was planned to include 12 renowned figures. Well, the idea is simply amazing but unfortunately, the brainchild behind it, is no more.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in commercially successful, Chhichhore. His Drive was directly released on OTT.

