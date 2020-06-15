Anurag Kashyap Recalls ‘Kissa Omelette Ka’ With Shah Rukh Khan!

Thanks to the habit of expressing bold views, Anurag Kashyap is often seen headlining the news and surrounded by controversies. But only a few people know that a filmmaker is also a fun-loving person. Recently during an interview, Kashyap relished some of his interesting memories which featured Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Anurag Kashyap touched two of the incidents, revolving around Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. He shared about the time when he visited Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow with the help of some connections. Not only he was graced by SRK but he was even fed by him.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anurag Kashyap shares, “I was hungry and I walked into his house, using our college connection. I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make an omelette.” He even recalled the small feud between him and Karan Johar. He revealed how KJo replied to his ‘fat kid’ comment.

He states, “Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike.”

Later, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap worked together in Bombay Velvet.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap’s Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai released on Netflix on 5th June 2020. It features Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

