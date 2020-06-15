Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s Heart-Breaking News, Kushan Nandy Confesses Of Having Thoughts Of Killing Himself Many Times

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has triggered off confessions among many others in Bollywood, about how the ruthless film industry often drives people to take drastic steps as suicide.

Among them is “Babumoshai Bandookbaaz” director Kushan Nandy, who has confessed that he has thought of killing himself many times, but he never had the courage to do so.

Nandy made the confession following the news that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning.

“I would be lying if I say I have never thought of killing myself. It’s happened many a times… Just never had the courage to do so. Also, the thought of leaving some people behind, is scary. But yes, I have come pretty close,” he tweeted.

“Tried consulting doctors… Medication makes you groggy. Took it for a few days, then stopped… Tried meditation, yoga.. they help. But I understand that there are many like me. It’s just a thin line between being able to pull the plug or not,” added the filmmaker.

Nandy asserts that he is on the path to recovery.

“Have been feeling better for the past few months. What has helped me is finding positivity in things. Fake it, till you feel it’s real…Stop associating with everything and everyone that pull you down, or scoff at you… whether it’s people, family, friends, on social network.. Hopefully you will find people who love you for who you are. You will find people who care. I did..They might/might not come from close quarters. But you will find them close. Look for them. You might be lucky. Also do something that makes you happy..work, hobby, maybe a sport,” added the filmmaker.

He explained that still there is “so much ostracism associated with saying, ‘I don’t think I am fine'”.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same.

After establishing himself on the small screen with “Pavitra Rishta”, he transitioned to the big screen with film “Kai Po Che!”. He went on to do projects including “Shuddh Desi Romance”, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichore”, among several others.

