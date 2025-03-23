This is almost five years after Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020. The agency has filed closure reports to the effect that there is no foul play or abetment to suicide evidence.

CBI’s Findings: No Evidence of Foul Play

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 at the age of 34. The preliminary postmortem examination done at Cooper Hospital stated the cause of death as asphyxia by hanging. As the nation erupted in protests and demands for a proper investigation, the CBI assumed the probe.

Following a detailed probe, the CBI has filed closure reports in both Mumbai and Patna courts. They said in the reports that they saw no evidence to indicate foul play in the death of Rajput. The agency also held that there is no evidence to incriminate anyone in abetment to suicide charges, including Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her family members.

Reactions from Rhea Chakraborty’s Legal Team

Following the CBI’s closure report, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, expressed gratitude towards the agency for conducting a thorough investigation. He acknowledged the hardships faced by Chakraborty and her family during the intense media scrutiny and public speculation.

Maneshinde stated, “I salute her and her family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted. They came to me through a close friend and defense personnel who are close friends of mine, with whom I studied in a Sainik School. Both Rhea’s family, my team, and I were hounded and threatened with danger to our lives. I must say nothing deterred us from carrying out our legal duties.”

Awaiting Response from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family

So far, there has been no word from Sushant Singh Rajput’s family or their lawyers on the CBI’s closure report. The family had earlier made their concerns known and had lodged a case against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and financial irregularities. With the CBI’s latest findings eliminating foul play, it is to be seen how the family reacts to this news.

Stay tuned to Bollywood News for more updates!

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News