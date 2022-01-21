Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the greatest and most hardworking celebrities, the Bollywood industry has ever seen and that’s just undeniable. The actor made his entry in B-town through his debut movie Kai Po Che. Today is Sushant’s birthday, the late actor turns 36. Did you know, the actor, who was known for his optimistic views and jolly behaviour, had once opened up on his fear of being thrown out of the Bollywood industry?

It’s almost going to be two years since the actor took away his life. Through his hardworking nature, he managed to grow out of his Television industry career and make his spot amongst other big celebs in the Bollywood industry.

Other than his professional life, Sushant Singh Rajput was quite active on his social media handles and was famously known for interacting with his fans. However, once when his movie Sonchiriya was not working that great, the actor was left disheartened. At the time a fan left a comment on the actor’s post, which read, ” Ohh…no you are dying I this movie na…I am not gonna watch it…” Sushant being a sweetheart, explained to his fan how important it was for her to watch his film, for him to sustain his career in Bollywood. The actor’s reply read, “Arre but if you do not watch it then they would throw me out of Bollywood. I have no godfather, I have made Godfathers. Watch it at least if you wish to do survive in Bollywood. Much love and regards.”

Truly a gem he was!

Sushant Singh Rajput, on 14th June 2020, was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. At the time, many speculation and rumours about the actor’s death were doing rounds on the internet. While many thought the reason for Sushant’s death was depression, many believed that he was forced to kill himself, and balmed the existing nepotism in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput had starred in more than 22 movies during his time in Bollywood. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, are a few hits from the actor’s career. The actor’s final appearance was in the movie, Dil Bechara. The film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and was released on 24th July 2020.

Happy birthday Sushant, we all truly miss you!

