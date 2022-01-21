Shah Rukh Khan has been the king of hearts since he entered the Bollywood industry, all thanks to his charming and mind-blowing acting skills. SRK began his acting journey in 1992 through his debut film Deewana. However, many fans would have not be aware that, not deewana but Dil Aashna Hai is king Khan’s actual debut film. It was B-town’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini, who gave the actor the golden opportunity of starring in his first movie.

Shocking right?! Well, it’s true. The movie Dil Aashna Hai, which was directed and produced by Bollywood’s Dreamgirl herself, was supposed to be SRK’s debut film. However, because of some delays, his movie Deewana ended up releasing first. Well, while many go gaga over Shah Rukh’s looks and the way he speaks, actress Hema was mostly irritated and irked by how SRK looked and spoke.

So, back in the 90’s, when actress Hema Malini, who was all set with her cast and crew for her first directorial (Dil Aashna Hai), was missing an actor for the lead role. One fine day, when she was watching the television she came across Shah Rukh Khan, who at the time was working for a serial called, Fauji. Impressed by his performance in the serial. Hema had her eyes set on him for the lead role and asked her assistant to call SRK to Mumbai.

When Hema Malini’s niece rang Shah Rukh Khan for the role in Dil Aashna Hai, SRK thought it was all a prank made by his friends. However, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor later found out that the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood actually wanted to work with him. The actor wasted no time and immediately flew to Mumbai from Delhi to give hai auditions for the role.

In an past interview, Hema had shared a hilarious anecdot about her first impression of SRK, when he came to give his auditions for his debut film. The actress claimed that Shah Rukh was really nervous while answering the questions. The actress also went on to reveal that she wasn’t satisfied by the performance mainly because of SRK’s hair, which covered the expression of the actor’s eyes, and how it also irked her the most.

In the same interview, Hema then revealed that she made SRK give another round of audition for her movie. During the second round, the actress made sure that the actor’s hair was gelled back and that he is wearing a plain shirt instead of his colourful jacket. It was noted that Hema was also irritated by how the actor spoke. However, eventually the actress was satisfied with SRK’s performance, and that’s how the king Khan bagged his golden opportunity.

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan himself recalled a few events during the time he worked with the Dream Girl. He said, “I was an odd-looking boy, I spoke too fast and I was not from a film background, but they gave me an opportunity. Hema-ji is not here, but tell me who gets an opportunity in his life to sit across the Dream Girl and she says, “I like your nose, it’s very aristocratic and you got into my film because of that.”’ The nose that I went about hiding, that’s the nose Hema Malini likes”.

At present, SRK will be returning back to the big screens with his new project Pathan. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with King Khan.

