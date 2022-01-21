It’s been more than a year since Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life in a tragic turn of events. There is no way the void he left will ever be filled. Today, SSR is trending all over the Internet as it is his special day. Fans across the country are celebrating the birthday of the star who left a mark on them and the film industry with his work. But while they reminisce and rejoice in his memories, an update about his case has come forward.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor died by suicide following unknown reasons. A big investigation began after the same and a possible drug angle was also interrogated. From his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, to his sisters and friends were all under the radar of the agencies. The outcome of these investigations is still awaited.

Meanwhile, as per a new Twitter thread, an advocate named Ashish Rai has now filed a case before the National Human Rights Commission. He claims that there was medical negligence in the actor’s post-mortem. Below is everything you should about the same.

The said Twitter thread has been shared by India TV journalist Jayprakash Singh. The tweets read, “*Sushant Singh Rajput’s medical negligence complaint before NHRC* The complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case before the National Human Rights Commission has been filed by Advocate Ashish Rai (Mumbai High Court). #SSRBirthday #Ssr #SushantSinghRajput #SushanthSinghRajput”

Singh added, “The complaint has been registered by the National Human Rights Commission under the diary number 1275/IN/2022 under Medical Negligence. It has been told in the complaint that the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission were not followed by the doctors’ panel of Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police at the time of post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many errors have been made during the post-mortem.”

Explaining the negligence with pointers, Jayprakash claims that the negligence has also led to the highest agencies facing difficulties in investigating the case. “As a result of which human rights have been violated, as well as the highest investigative agencies of the country have also faced a lot of difficulties during the investigation. a) Sushant Singh Rajput viscera was not preserved properly, which clearly points to a major negligence. b) There was no videography of Sushant Singh’s autopsy by Cooper Hospital. c) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was done in haste, Mumbai Police officials pressurized the team of doctors who were involved in the post-mortem of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Check the thread here:

*Sushant Singh Rajput's medical negligence complaint before NHRC* The complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's case before the National Human Rights Commission has been filed by Advocate Ashish Rai (Mumbai High Court).#SSRBirthday #Ssr #SushantSinghRajput #SushanthSinghRajput — Jayprakash Singh ( India Tv ) (@jayprakashindia) January 21, 2022

