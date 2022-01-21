Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer, which was released yesterday, seemingly impressed the audience and the critics. As fans began to hail the latest trailer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also joined in the trend.

Ever since the trailer was released, fans were mighty impressed by the depiction of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one’s life path. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

However, BMC on Friday took a specific scene from ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer to spread the word about waste disposal. The civic body shared a video wherein Deepika Padukone is seen schooling actor Dhairya Karwa for not disposing of the garbage properly.

Mentioning Deepika Padukone in the tweet, BMC wrote, “Understand the ‘Geheraiyaan’ of the situation and dispose waste wisely. Be the better half please. #BetterHalfOfMumbai #SwachhMumbai #SegregateWaste #WasteManagement @deepikapadukone @SiddyChats @ananyapandayy”. Take a look at the tweet below:

Previously, Ananya Panday also spoke about collaborating with Shakun Batra for Geheraiyaan. She said, “Honestly, Shakun was a dream director. He was on my bucket list and when I got to go home and put a little tick mark next to his name, it really made me super emotional. But honestly, my first meeting with Shakun was really funny because of the kind of films he makes. I was such a big fan of ‘Kapoor & Sons’ that when I thought I will meet him, I will have to watch like these foreign cinema, so I watched a few Swedish and Polish films and I went to meet him. And when we met, he came across like a super chilled-out guy. So I thought that this is my kind of guy and we became really good friends.”

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the film will also see Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

