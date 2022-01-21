The trailer for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan – starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead, was released yesterday, January 20. The 2 minutes, 42 seconds videos gave a glimpse of what’s in store for the audiences, including Deepika’s character dealing with love, loss, and anguish – something that we know the actress in real life too.

During the film’s digital press meet, Deepika got candid about slipping into the skin of Alisha and how she tapped into her personal life for it. Read on to know all she had about visiting “places that aren’t really the most pleasant.”

As reported by Hindustan Times, at the digital press conference, Deepika Padukone got candid about why her Gehraiyaan character was so personal for her. She said, “For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable,” she said.

Deepika Padukone further added that it was difficult for her to portray the character’s vulnerability as she had to dig into ‘unpleasant places’ from her life – a reference to her mental health issues. The Gehraiyaan actress said, “To be able to do that onscreen, it had to come from a very, very deep place. So, yes, it’s not to say I haven’t experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren’t really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place.”

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the film sees Deepika Padukone’s character married to Dhairya Karwa’s Karan but falling for her cousin Tia’s (played by Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi).

While the film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur play pivotal roles. Directed by Shakun Batra, it is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Batra’s Jouska Films. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

