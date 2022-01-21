The mega-success of Pushpa’s Hindi version has triggered many to release the Hindi dubbed versions of South hits. Very soon, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is going to hit theatres. While Allu‘s fans are happy to see his magic yet again on the big screen, his own father isn’t happy with the film’s Hindi release as it will affect Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada.

For the unversed, Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original film was produced by Allu Aravind (Allu Arjun’s father), and now, Kartik Aaryan starrer too is being co-produced by him. The rights of the original film’s Hindi version lie with Manish Girish Shah, and reportedly, he is adamant about releasing the film in theatres on 26th January.

The latest we hear is that Allu Aravind reached Mumbai to meet Shah and stop the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi version, as he is worried that it might affect Shehzada’s box office prospects. However, no official word about the same has come out yet.

As per the report in ETimes, a source close to the development says, “The Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada (with Kriti Sanon opposite him) is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which Allu Aravind is co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. Allu Aravind would ideally like Shehzada to be the only Hindi version of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.”

As per the portal, Manish Girish Shah confirmed that there’s no change in plans and Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi version is releasing in theatres. He said, “Yes, I am releasing the dubbed Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on January 26.”

Well, Allu Arjun’s newfound rage in the Hindi market will surely attract viewers to his 2020’s hit. However, just like a double-edged sword, it will surely dent the Hindi remake.

