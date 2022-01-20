Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty made his acting debut with Milan Luthria’s film Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. The film received positive reviews and Ahan was appreciated for his performance. Now he recalls a time when he walked out of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Advertisement

Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na was released in 2004. While SRK played the role of an undercover Army officer, Suniel plays the role of a baddie rogue ex-Para SF Commando. The film was loved by many at that time but Ahan did not quite like it initially.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Ahan Shetty revealed why he hated the film. He said, “I don’t think I’ve walked out of a film, any of his films being like. ‘I don’t like this.’ I think, when I walked out of ‘Main Hoon Na’ being so young, I was very young then. I was like, ‘Why did he do this?’ I looked at him very differently. But when it comes to a film as a whole and his character, it was fantastic and I thought his performance was brilliant.”

The 26-year-old actor also opened up about his thoughts on Nepotism whether his hard work will be washed off being the son of Suniel Shetty. Ahan Shetty said, “It is very important to not let those outside noises get to you. When it comes to nepotism, I accept it. I am a product of nepotism, my father is an actor, I wanted to become an actor and I became an actor. But at the same time, it’s about whether you deserve to be here. You have to prove that you have to be here and hopefully, I have proved that with my film. Seeing the love and appreciation that I received, I feel like maybe I proved that I belong here. But I’m not scared of the word nepotism. I feel like it exists in every field. I accept it.”

Must Read: When Vicky Kaushal Got Rejected By Deepika Padukone & A ‘Bigger Star’ Replaced Him For This Blockbuster, Rumours Say So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube