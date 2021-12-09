Ahan Shetty In Gopi Kishan Remake? Well, That's What 'Papa' Suniel Shetty Wants!

Suniel Shetty is a proud father as Ahan Shetty is getting raving reviews for his work in ‘Tadap’. The Bollywood star says he would want to see his son starring in a remake of his own film ‘Gopi Kishan’ if it’s made.

‘Gopi Kishan’, an action comedy film, was released in 1994. It saw Suniel in a double role and also featured actresses Shilpa Shirodkar and Karisma Kapoor.

Talking about the remake culture and a film of his he would want Ahan Shetty to star in, Suniel Shetty in a conversation with IANS said: “‘Gopi Kishan’.”

Revealing why Suniel Shetty said: “Because it has two sides to it. It has the angry young man and the nerdy crazy character, which is a very sweet character.”

However, Suniel feels it’s a little too early for Ahan Shetty to try his hands in other genres.

“I still feel Ahan still needs three or four films before he dabbles in any other genre… Other than romance and action because setting yourself up, showing your intensity and your performance is very very important now,” he said.

‘Tadap’, presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, was released on December 3.

