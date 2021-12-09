While Katrina Kaif fans are excited about her wedding to Vicky Kaushal, they are also eagerly for her next – Tiger 3. And we have an update on it. As per a recent report, Salman Khan – who plays the lead in this flick, has begun filming the Mumbai schedule in a grand and action-packed way. Want to know more? Well, below are all the details.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, the film’s team had put up a grand set for the film early this year at SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, but had to take it down after it was somewhat damaged by Cyclone Tauktae. Post that, producer Aditya Chopra was against the idea of reconstructing the set and hoped to shoot at the actual location. However, after much rethinking, Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have had the set rebuilt from scratch and the schedule will take place in the city.

Advertisement

Shedding light on the same, a recent Mid-Day report stated that Salman Khan was on the Goregaon sets of Tiger 3 earlier this week. A trade source told the publication, “Since late September, Salman had been shooting for the film at the Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. The production design team was simultaneously rebuilding the set. It will serve as the backdrop for several heavy-duty action scenes where Salman’s RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya Humaimi will take on the bad guys. On Monday, the director canned a bike chase sequence featuring Salman and the baddies.”

Continuing further, the insider added that Salman Khan’s schedule is going to be a jam-packed one. Stating that the actor has left for Riyadh after shooting Tiger 3 for a couple of days, the source said he will be juggling places in the coming few days. The source stated, “He flew out for Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded show that is slated for December 10. He will fly back to the country on December 11, heading straight to the Bigg Boss sets for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. After that, Salman will resume filming of Tiger 3 from December 13 at the SRPF Grounds. The stint will go on till Christmas.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 sees Salman and Katrina Kaif reprising their respective roles of Avinash (Tiger) and Zoya. It will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles. Emraan is said to be playing a Pakistani ISI spy in this film.

We wonder if Katrina Kaif will join Salman Khan in completing the film’s schedule soon after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal or if she will take a break.

Also, how excited are you to catch Tiger 3 in theatres? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Cost Is Giving A Tough Competition To Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas But Virushka Are Still The Winners!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube