General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. His wife, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others were also onboard the Indian Air Force chopper and were confirmed dead, except for one person who is being treated for several burns.

The General was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when the accident occurred, shared the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force.

Several celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Yami Gautam, enaKare Kapoor Khan, and many more took to their social media to mourn the passing away of General Bipin Rawat. Salman Khan expressed his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, “Very sad to hear of the tragic crash in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat his wife, and other personnel from the Armed forces. My thoughts my prayers, and condolences are with the bereaved families…”

Karan Johar said, “Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4121 – .. in grief , in sadness”

Yami Gautam wrote, “An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news. Our deepest condolences”

An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news.

“Extremely pained and anguished on the tragic demise of Gen Rawat and our armed forces personnel. Prayers and deepest condolences to the families. Om Shanti,” said Akshay Kumar.

“Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #RIP #OmShanti,” said the actor Vivek Oberoi

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn said, “Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her condolences on Instagram by sharing a post of Faye D’Souza on her Instagram stories. “RIP,” expressed the actress.

Many more celebrities like Kunal Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Siddharth, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed their grief as they mourned the passing away of General Bipin Rawat.

We salute the brave hearts and may their soul rest in peace!

