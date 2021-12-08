If there is one news dominating the headlines nowadays, it is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s lavish destination wedding. The actors will be tying the nuptial knot on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. While their fans are super excited with this news, will you believe us that the two could have been together much earlier? But not in a romantic way.

While we all know Katrina and Vicky have not starred alongside each other to date, did you know this could have been rectified? When? Where? How? Are these the questions going through your mind? If yes, scroll down and you have all your answers.

As per a Bollywood Life report, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal could have been co-stars in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 film Sanju. As per the report, the director initially approached her to essay the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt in the biopic. But she said no. Why? Well, it would mean starring opposite her ex, Ranbir Kapoor – the man who brought to life the titular character on the silver screen.

Following a rather heartbreaking split from Ranbir Kapoor and no longer being on good terms with him, Katrina Kaif wasted no time in rejecting Rajkumar Hirani’s offer. The role was eventually essayed by Dia Mirza in the film.

Sanju, besides starring Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza, also featured Vicky Kaushal as Kamlesh “Kamli” Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Sanjay Dutt’s friend from the USA. If Katrina had accepted the role of Maanayata Dutt, it would’ve meant that she would have starred alongside soon-to-be-hubby Vicky Kaushal – if it was just for a couple of seconds toward the end.

