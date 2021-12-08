Antim – The Final Truth has crossed the 36 crores mark at the box office, with 0.75 crores* coming in on Tuesday. Salman Khan starrer is now collecting less than 1 crore on its weekdays and the only day when it is expected to get to that mark again could perhaps be the coming Sunday. Before that, as long as the collections stay over 60 lakhs mark today and tomorrow, it would be some sort of footfalls at least that will take it into the third week.

Advertisement

For now, Antim stands at 36.15 crores* and the momentum has slowed down a bit in terms of the day by day progress. The Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer has exhausted most of its target audience and now it’s about getting the most of its stay in theatres.

Advertisement

Of course, if not for the pandemic, Antim would have easily marched past the 50 crores milestone already. After all, the face value of Salman Khan would have definitely helped, especially since he has a major role to play in Antim. Nonetheless, the costs have been covered for this Mahesh Manjrekar directed the film and next up would be the satellite and OTT performance.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim have now scored the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2021 after Sooryavanshi by surpassing Bell Bottom.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: KRK Passes A Cheap Remark On Jacqueline Fernandez, Calls Her ‘Gold Digger’ Amid Viral Pics With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube