Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight ever since her pictures with Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral. ED is reportedly all set to question her regarding ties with the conman. Amidst it all, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has shared his opinion on the Bollywood beauty and passed some cheap remarks. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Jacqueline and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi have been summoned by the ED in a 200 crore money laundering case. They have a common connection – Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who reportedly gave expensive gifts to both the actresses.

Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly stopped from flying out of the country last week. The actress is said to be confronted regarding her ties with the millionaire conman by the ED anytime soon. Amidst it all, KRK has passed some derogatory remarks against the actress.

KRK took to his Twitter and shared intimate pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He tweeted, “Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline !”

In another tweet, he shared, “Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc.”

A female user even slammed him for passing such remark against a woman. Reacting to the same, KRK replied, “Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela?”

Check out the tweets below:

Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline! pic.twitter.com/u6VA7Paxdy — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

हैरानी इस बात की है कि अब तक #ED ने उन हेरोईनों को गिरफ़्तार नहीं किया, जो सुकेश चन्द्रशेखर की राज़दार हैं! कोई तो बहुत ताकतवर आदमी उनको बचा रहा है! नहीं तो अब तक तो जेल में होती! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela? https://t.co/3asXQtTJuu — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Just not that, KRK even claimed that there seems to be a strong personality who’s been saving Jacqueline Fernandez and other actresses from being arrested by the officials. We wonder who he is hinting at!

