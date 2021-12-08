Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Katrina Kaif’s wedding is the hottest topic of discussion right now. The celebrations have already begun and many Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the auspicious occasion. However, director Rohit Shetty is said to skip the wedding despite getting an invite.

Reportedly, the wedding festivities have begun with the Sangeet ceremony yesterday night. It is held at hotel Kharbooja Mahal. The wedding will be held in Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. As per pictures going viral, both the locations have been illuminated with lights.

From Bollywood, many celebrities are expected to reach the wedding location today. However, Sooryavanshi maker Rohit Shetty will skip it due to his film Cirkus. As per the report in Times Of India, Shetty and his team have already reached Ooty to shoot the film.

A source close to the development states, “It’s about a 10-12 day schedule in Ooty. Rohit had earmarked every single detail to commence in this schedule much before; he is one of those who will never throw things out of gear”.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

Meanwhile, even Salman Khan isn’t attending the wedding which is scheduled from 7th to 9th December. Several reasons behind speculated absence are being discussed. Apart from some emotional and illogical reasons, there’s one reason which has been said to be a true one, and it’s related to Khan’s professional commitment.

As per the report in ETimes, Salman Khan will get busy with his highly anticipated Da-bangg tour. The tour will start from 10th December in Riyadh. Due to this, Salman and his bodyguard Shera will be flying to the location today.

