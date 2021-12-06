Jacqueline Fernandez’s name is on the majority of the headlines after it was reported that the Kick star was in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. The man is the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Now there’s a buzz going around that Salman Khan is planning to replace her from the upcoming Da- Bangg concert in Saudi Arabia, replacing her with Daisy Shah.

Recently, when the Bhoot Police actress tried to leave the country she was stopped at the Airport. As per reports, the ED opened a LOC (Look Out Circular) against her. Several pictures that show the actress with the conman went viral, in one of the pictures, she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek inside a fancy washroom.

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandez might be called to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the coming days, due to her link-up with Sukesh Chandrasekar. Recently, the actress had shared the promotional poster of the Da-Bangg tour poster which will be held in Riyadh on December 10. But as per reports Daisy Shah might have replaced the actress.

However, when ETimes reached out to Daisy Shah for her reaction, the actress said, “I am not aware of this.” Earlier, the Jai Ho actress had performed with Salman Khan and other actors, in destinations like London, New Zealand, Dubai, and other national and international destinations.

As per Bollywood Hungama, travelling restrictions might be imposed on Jacqueline Fernandez due to her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. The source said, “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert.”

Apart from Salman Khan, the Da-Bangg tour will feature a number of celebrities including, Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Sunil Grover, Saiee Manjrekar, Shilpa Shetty, and others.

