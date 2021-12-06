Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is one of the most-anticipated films ever and looks like the cast and crew is all set to resume the work on it. The shooting schedule of the film was put on hold a few months back, mainly due to the arrest of SRK’s son Aryan Khan. According to the most recent reports, the next leg of the film will begin in December this year and fans already seem elated about the development.

For the unversed, SRK’s upcoming Bollywood film will be a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy-verse which involves numerous action-drama films. This movie will feature King Khan in the lead role, along with a cameo performance from Salman Khan, who plays the character Tiger in the same spy-verse.

The shooting of the film was halfway through when Aryan Khan was arrested in the drug case. Due to the intensity of the situation, the Pathan shooting schedule was postponed for a while.

According to the latest report by Pinkvilla, the shooting of the film will resume on December 15th and is expected to finish in the next 15-20 days. The schedule will involve Shah Rukh Khan, his leading lady Deepika Padukone, and the antagonist of the story, John Abraham.

The source said, “The team will start shooting for Pathan from December 15 to shoot some really important sequences of the film. It’s a schedule that’s expected to go on for 15 to 20 days and all the three key actors – SRK, Deepika and John – will be a part of this stint. The team will be shooting at a closed set up in Mumbai”

The Pathan team is also planning to shoot a few sequences in exotic international locations but very few details have been revealed about the schedule so far. Speaking about the international location, the source added, “Siddharth Anand and YRF are in extensive discussions to make this international schedule happen to give their audience the grandeur that they are expecting from Pathan. The idea is to shoot some visually appealing scenes with the leading actors at breathtaking real locations.”

