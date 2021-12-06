Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines after her picture with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar went viral on the internet. Now it seems the actress has landed in trouble. The latest report claims that she is likely to be arrested. Scroll down to know more.

A few days ago, the Bhoot Police actress planting a kiss on Sukesh’s cheek inside a fancy washroom went viral on social media. Several reports claimed that the two were in a relationship.

However, trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez began after she was named as one of the beneficiaries in alleged con-man Sukesh Chandrasekar’s Rs. 200-crore money laundering case. As a result, she was also stopped at the Mumbai airport from leaving the country on Sunday evening.

As per the Times Now News report, Enforcement Directorate has filed a seven thousand pages charge sheet against the alleged con man Sukesh along with two leading ladies of Bollywood- Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi. The actresses had allegedly received expensive gifts from the conman.

During an interrogation, Sukesh Chandrasekar has revealed that he has given gifts worth rupees 10 crores to Jacqueline and a lavish car to Nora Fatehi. The gifts also included INR 52 lakh rupees horse and four Persian cats with each costing INR 9 lakh, among other gifts.

As Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble, her close friend and mentor Salman Khan may not be able to help her out and it is only a matter of time that she will be arrested by ED, reports Bollywood Hungama. All her friends to have disappeared, preferring not to comment.

The report also cited a source, who is her co-star, as saying “She is a very sweet person. But too ambitious for her own good. She always wanted the good life. Only the very best for her, always.”

