Before meeting and marrying Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma had his fair share of struggles. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about his past and reveals he was a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Dilli Wali Girlfriend.

Advertisement

The young actor, who made his debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Antim: The Final Truth opposite brother-in-law Salman Khan. The action film is an official remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern.

Advertisement

Aayush Sharma was recently speaking at the Agenda AajTak 2021 titled ‘Antim‘ Bhala Toh Sab Bhala. Where he recalled working as a background dancer for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Dilli Wali Girlfriend song. He told, “When I came to Mumbai for my college, I was an aspiring actor who would give auditions for anything from ads, TV shows to roles as junior artists in Bollywood movies.”

“I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked him to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background. So, I was roaming in YJHD’s song Dilli Wali Girlfriend. For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song,” Aayush Sharma adds.

Talking about his first paycheque, the actor said, “It was Rs 15,000 for a Godrej ad. The coordinator took 15 per cent and I was left with around 12,000 in hand. When I shared this news with my father, he was very happy. He asked me to donate the entire amount to Sidhi Vinayak temple.

Aayush Sharma in the conversation also revealed that he worked on himself before working in Antim with Salman Khan, he told, “My journey started when I was 19 years old. I was 60 kg when I did my first film. When I got to know that I am doing my next film with Salman Bhai, I started working on myself. Now I am 76 kg and for that, I had to work on myself for three years.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan On Fans Calling Her ‘Chaka Chak Aunty’: “Toh Mujhe Bhi Mazaa Aayega” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube