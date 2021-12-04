Salman Khan starrer Antim – The Final Truth has crossed yet another milestone as the film is now in its 30s. On its second Friday, the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film hung in there to bring on 1.40 crores* at the box office. Though anywhere closer to 1.75 crores would have been all the more optimal, a drop was on the cards since weekdays had seen some sort of decline on a day by day basis and later on Friday, there was competition in the form of Tadap.

The Salman and Aayush Sharma starrer is primarily doing well at the single screens and this is where majority of numbers are coming in. This is what has allowed the action drama to reach 30.75 crores* and while the march towards the 40 crores lifetime at least is still on, the first target is 35 crores which should ideally be met by the close of the weekend.

At one point in time it had seemed that Salman Khan’s Antim could well be aiming for half a century as well. However from Wednesday onwards there have been some drops and as a result the trajectory took a bit of a hit. Still, the job is done by the film so that one can expect more announcements to come in for Aayush Sharma in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

