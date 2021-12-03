Shashi Kapoor was one of the most popular actors back in the day. He did some brilliant films in the industry including Deewar, Shaan and Suhaag to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Sharmila Tagore ran her car into Shashi who jokingly said that his wife Jennifer would ask her for money if she repeated it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was when the duo was shooting for ‘Suhana Safar’ in 1970 and Sharmila lost control of her car and ran into Shashi who was standing close by.

Sharmila Tagore narrated this incident to Aseem Chhabra for his book titled Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, The Star. The veteran actress said, “We were shooting Suhana Safar, and there was a scene where I was supposed to drive downhill, and Shashi was to jump out of the way. But something went wrong—I just could not control the clutch and brake and sped into a culvert. While the poor light man holding a reflector fell, Shashi remained unscathed. Later, he quipped, ‘Do that again, and Jennifer will come to you with three children and say she doesn’t have money for milk!’ He could always joke, and yet remain cordial and respectful.”

Sharmila Tagore also revealed how Shashi Kapoor would tease her and said, “Shashi would constantly tease me because I would argue a lot with the directors on the sets. Each time, he’d remind me to get on with it—don’t bicker, just do it! This is what I’ve learnt from him. When you are doing a film for money or to help a friend out, be clear about the motives and then finish what needs to be done. When you come to the set, and are aware of the limitations of the script or the director, don’t expect pigs to fly.”

That’s what friends do, right? Haha.

What are your thoughts on Sharmila Tagore’s incident of running her car into Shashi Kapoor? Tell us in the space below.

