Late actor Rishi Kapoor had a very straightforward and bold personality, which was one of his many qualities that his fans absolutely adored. He did not shy away from calling people out on controversial topics, in interviews as well as on social media. He once blatantly criticized Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor over the comments they made on Karan Johar’s talk show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Deepika and Sonam appeared on Koffee With Karan together and the episode was heated, to say the least. They openly criticized Deepika’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor who had reportedly cheated on her with Katrina Kaif at that time. Sonam stated that Ranbir was great as a friend but as a boyfriend, she wasn’t so sure.

Advertisement

A few days later, actor Rishi Kapoor was asked about the talk show segment and the ladies’ take on his son, Ranbir Kapoor. He was clearly upset with Deepika and Sonam, advising them to focus on matters that actually matter.

Speaking about their statements, he said, “It just shows their class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down.”

Rishi Kapoor was of the stance that it wasn’t fine to pull someone down just to make a talk show spicy. “Instead of doing all this concentrate on your careers. Why do you run shows that have so much gossip? I have done Koffee With Karan earlier with Neetu, my brothers and sister; there was great camaraderie and laughter on our show. We didn’t run anyone down. I don’t think you should encourage people to wash dirty linen in public. You will never see Ranbir running anyone down.”, he said.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Confirms Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Wedding: “Preparations Are Happening In A Hush-Hush Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube