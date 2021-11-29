Yesterday, Sunday, November 28 turned out to be a dark day in the fashion world as the news of Virgil Abloh death made the headlines. Virgil passed away after battling cancer for years in private, at age 41. From Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and more, many celebs have come forward to express their grief and shock.

Virgil, an American entrepreneur and fashion designer, was Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection’s artistic director. He was also the founder and CEO of Off-White, a Milan-based fashion house.

Mourning Virgil Abloh, a heartbroken Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and wrote, “This is just heartbreaking! RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force! He will be sorely missed.” Priyanka Chopra also shared the designer’s photo on her story and penned down a small message. She simply wrote, “Gone too soon.”

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and remembered Virgil Abloh with a series of posts. Sympathising with his family, she wrote “This is so sad. I feel for his family. So young and dynamic. Rest in peace.” In her following stories, she shared more posts of Abloh and finally two posts of hubby Anand Ahuja interacting with the late designer. Anand captioned one post “Unafraid to pursue & realize the future he dreamt of @virgilabloh” and the other “HUJA” #VirgilWasHere”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also penned down an emotional message on hearing about Virgil’s death. He wrote, “You never know what someone is going through so be kind… Virgil chose to work through his illness and was inspiring millions all the way up till he took his last breath that is so inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time.. it’s going be Very hard to look at all the things I own that he’s created the same way but I will wear them with pride and always have great admiration and respect ❤️❤️” He added, “The words he wrote on those Air Force 1’s make me feel so much. ‘Virgil was here’ … he will be forever @virgilabloh” Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted about Virgil.

Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 28, 2021

Mourning Virgil Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend …There will never be another Virgil Abloh.” Arjun Kapoor also expressed his grief by posting a photograph of Abloh and captioning it with a broken heart emoji.

Yesterday, LVMH took to their official Twitter account and posted the devastating news along with Abloh’s photo and a statement from the CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault. They wrote, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma – a rare, aggressive form of cancer – in 2019.

Rest In Peace, Virgil Abloh.

