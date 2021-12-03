Milan Luthria’s film Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria has been released. The film follows the story of Ishana and Ramisa. It presents their love and chemistry along with action and thrill. It seems the film is witnessing a decent audience in the theatres.

The action-thriller is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 which was released in 2018. A day ago, the makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several A-listers, including Kajol, Salman Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Jackie Shroff and others.

As Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria‘s film Tadap released in theatres, netizens started to praise the actioner on social media. Many were impressed with Ahan’s intense performance in the film. One fan wrote, “Congratulations #AhanShetty on your amazing debut. Welcome to industry,” while another wrote, “Well played, Ahan Shetty. A star is born. May you have a long and fulfilling career.”

Take a look at some of the netizens reaction to the film Tadap:

Scored a century on debut…filled with exciting stroke play. Well played, Ahan Shetty. A star is born. May you have a long and fulfilling career.

Congrats,

#Tadap #AhanShetty pic.twitter.com/Ks9CIroyJA — Parm (@paya85584254) December 2, 2021

#Tadap movie review#AhanShetty got perfect launch like a true blue hindi star ! His rage , intensity and looks everything is on point . An amalgamation of excellent direction , good screenplay , breathtaking cinematography and scintillating music. — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) December 3, 2021

All I can say for now is that #Tadap is going to be sure shot HITTT ! Review by 10PM … — CineHub (@RV4860) December 2, 2021

Hearing superb reviews about #Tadap and some fabulous feedback about #AhanShetty. The film fraternity has a new #Superstar. Go watch it!! @SunielVShetty @NGEMovies — ashuu trikha (@ashuutrikha) December 2, 2021

Nothing gives more joy than to see your children succeed. Hearing great reviews of #TADAP .Especially about debutant #AhanShetty. Congratulations!! And I see happy parents, @SunielVShetty n #Mana beaming with pride. Congratulations to both of you as your son makes a dream debut❤ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 2, 2021

However, some sections of the netizens didn’t like the film and slammed the makers for it.

If you don't have acting skills or dialog delivery, just rip off your t-shirt. Seems like new Bollywood formula… #Tadap #TadapReview — Rao (@Dentist56383764) December 3, 2021

Just watched #Tadap..Waste of time..#Rx100 ke 10 percent bhi movie nahi hai..got bored..Jinko climax twist nahi pata unko last 20 mins acchi lag sakti hai..#Antim dekhta to accha hota..Dont waste of time and money for #Tadap #AhanShetty is good like Another #AthiyaShetty

⭐ pic.twitter.com/tBruvbJSaI — $@nk€T_M#@Tr€ (@Being_Sanky) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the story is based in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand where Ahan, as Ishana, falls deeply in love with Ramisa, a politicians daughter. Soon their love story takes a dramatic U-turn when he gets to know that Ramisa never loved him and used him for her basic needs. This makes Ishana furious and takes up violence to forget Ramisa.

Apart from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. While Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer of the film.

