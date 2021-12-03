Tadap Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Ahan Shetty's Performance
Tadap Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Ahan Shetty’s Performance, Calls It ‘Blockbuster'(Photo Credit: Still From Tadap)

Milan Luthria’s film Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria has been released. The film follows the story of Ishana and Ramisa. It presents their love and chemistry along with action and thrill. It seems the film is witnessing a decent audience in the theatres.

The action-thriller is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 which was released in 2018. A day ago, the makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several A-listers, including Kajol, Salman Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Jackie Shroff and others.

As Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria‘s film Tadap released in theatres, netizens started to praise the actioner on social media. Many were impressed with Ahan’s intense performance in the film. One fan wrote, “Congratulations #AhanShetty on your amazing debut. Welcome to industry,” while another wrote, “Well played, Ahan Shetty. A star is born. May you have a long and fulfilling career.”

Take a look at some of the netizens reaction to the film Tadap:

However, some sections of the netizens didn’t like the film and slammed the makers for it.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the story is based in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand where Ahan, as Ishana, falls deeply in love with Ramisa, a politicians daughter. Soon their love story takes a dramatic U-turn when he gets to know that Ramisa never loved him and used him for her basic needs. This makes Ishana furious and takes up violence to forget Ramisa.

Apart from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. While Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer of the film.

