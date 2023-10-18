Actress Mehreen Pirzada, who previously left her mark in ‘Phillauri’, is now set to dazzle as ‘Sanjana’ in the recently released ‘Sultan Of Delhi‘ mini-series. The Milan Luthria directed show is a captivating period crime thriller inspired by the novel ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray.

In this compelling series, Mehreen portrays a tender-hearted Sanjana, who plunges into the depths of love, only to grapple with the anguish of betrayal, and suffer the torment of abuse.

In a recent conversation, Mehreen Pirzada said it was exciting to do the series because “Milan Sir shoots like it’s a film”. Praising Milan Luthria, the actress said, “It was a 70mm experience. There was no effort to cut corners. I loved working with Milan. He was brilliant to shoot with. I didn’t know what he would give me to do. But there is so much freedom.”

Mehreen Pirzada continued, “He tells you what he expects of you but how you reach that character and its soul, is up to you. He is fast and can do scenes in no time. The environment on set was a blast. His jokes are relentless. Even shooting in 40 degrees felt easy!”

Sultan of Delhi is masterfully crafted under the skilled direction of Milan Luthria. It stars an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin as Arjun Bhatia, Mouni Roy as Nayantara, Anjum Sharma as Bangali, Vinay Pathak as Jagan Seth, Anupriya Goenka as Shankari Devi, Nishant Dahiya as Rajender Pratap Singh, Mehreen Pirzada as Sanjana and Harleen Sethi as Preeti. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

