Time and again Swara Bhasker finds herself getting trolled for various reasons. She’s again under the netizens radar after she makes some comments on an event in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. During the course of the event, Veere Di Wedding actress took a stand for Munawar Faruqui, Aditi Mittal, Agrima Joshua after they faced issues in the past.

The said event was held for the West Bengal CM as she was in Mumbai for a 2-day visit. Other than the Raanjhanaa actress, many prominent personalities from various backgrounds were present at the event.

We all know how vocal Swara Bhasker is, she never backs off from speaking her mind. In the presence of Mamata Banerjee, the actress said, “There is a state which is distributing UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and sedition charges like a ‘Prasad’ from God we don’t want to pray to. Artists today are facing a lot of resistance in telling stories. There are many who have risked their livelihoods and careers to keep the resistance alive.”

In her statement, Swara Bhasker further pointed out that right-wing groups are targeting comedians like Munawar Faruqui, Aditi Mittal, Agrima Joshua. Munawar even spent a month in jail for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Listening to her views, Mamata Banerjee appreciated her and asked, “Why don’t you join politics? You’re a tough and strong lady.”

Although West Bengal CM applauded her, netizens weren’t impressed with Swara Bhasker, in no time everyone started trolling her. A user wrote, “You are wrong if you think #OmicronVarient may come to India bcoz #Omicron is already present in India in form of some Anti-Nationals. Swara is advocating #MunawarFaruqui before #MamtaBanerjee saying that Comedians are under attack. Frustration level of #SwaraBhasker,” while another wrote, “Me after knowing that all shows of Alleged comedian @kunalkamra88 were cancelled. #MunawarFaruqi & #kunalkamra can join #SwaraBhasker full time to participate in “PROTESTS” at daily wage of ₹500 & 2 meals.”

Me after knowing that all shows of Alleged comedian @kunalkamra88 were cancelled.#MunawarFaruqi & #kunalkamra can join #SwaraBhasker full time to participate in "PROTESTS" at daily wage of ₹500 & 2 meals. pic.twitter.com/B0q2kEQLUx — TheRationalGuy (@its_N1RMAL) December 1, 2021

Heard that in Mumbai, a handicap by brain is asking help to some CM who is a Handicap by nationality Rolling on the floor laughing#SwaraBhasker #MamtaBanerjee #JusticeForRailwaysStudents #MEMES pic.twitter.com/bGGxlKUCQk — The Vella Guy (@thedigitalwizz) December 1, 2021

Oh My God, turu Lob 😂

These #Pakistanis love Anti-Hindu Swara Bhaskar.

Why only #SwaraBhasker while CM #MamtaBanerjee also insults National Anthem.

Bhai whoever you are, but please take her to #Pakistan please.#TMC #SwaraBhaskar pic.twitter.com/lMOz1t1RYu — Rajen 🇮🇳 (@paglu01) December 2, 2021

I used think Swara Bhaskar is just a paid influencer, who will just tweet anything she gets paid for. I was wrong, money is not everything for her. She actually wants to see Hindus getting murdered.#MamataBanerjee #SwaraBhasker — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) December 2, 2021

Vibrator Girl and Anti-Hindu Swara Bhaskar gets an Invitation from #Pakistan.👇

This #Pakistani claimed #Pakistanis lover her so much.

I think she should not miss this opportunity.#SwaraBhasker #MamtaBanerjee pic.twitter.com/cPNHX3cyOs — 𝒜𝓃𝓀𝒾𝓉𝒶 :): 🕉️🇮🇳 (@DareDevilAnk) December 2, 2021

