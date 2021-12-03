Bollywood moviegoers are always fascinated with the level of Hollywood films, from their actors to actions. Similarly, when we spot someone from our country the excitement level crosses all the limits. Recently it was reported that Tiger Shroff has been roped in for a Hollywood project and now Disha Patani’s name is also going viral.

As of now, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and several others have done some interesting projects in the west.

According to a report by Zee News, a source revealed, “The director was impressed with Disha Patani’s work in Malang and had been following her for quite some time. He is also a big fan of her backflips and kickboxing workout videos that she keeps on putting up on her social media. He is looking forward to meeting her and discuss on the project.”

Currently, neither Disha Patani nor any Hollywood filmmaker has confirmed the news yet but it’ll be interesting to watch the Bollywood beauty using her acting and action expertise to the west.

Earlier, a report by Mumbai Mirror had suggested that top Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff is highly impressed with Tiger Shroff. The producer had even flown to the city for final rounds of discussions and it is expected to be an action film.

Along with Jackie Shroff’s son Sanjay Grover, son of veteran actor Gulshan Grover was also part of the meeting. A source said, “Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy Tiger with whom he had studied in school, to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side.”

Well, it’s raining good news for Bollywood actors and their fans. Now we hope both, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff do get to portray their acting prowess at the international level.

