Anil Kapoor isn’t just a brilliant actor but has also got an amazing sense of humour. And well, we all witnessed it on AK vs AK, where he literally killed it with his on the go, out of the box acting skills. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Anil appeared on Koffee With Karan and revealed that he would leave his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry Kangana Ranaut. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sanjay Dutt also accompanied Anil and Kangana on this episode of Koffee With Karan.

It happened so that Karan Johar asked Anil Kapoor about one woman that he would leave his wife Sunita Kapoor for. Anil immediately pointed towards Kangana Ranaut and took her name. Yes, surprising enough?

Karan Johar reacted to Anil Kapoor’s answer and gave quirky advice to Kangana Ranaut and said, “I think you should worry.”

Haha! Anil being Anil here.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also asked more quirky questions to the Beta actor here and he gave savage answers to them all. When asked what’s that one thing that Sanjay Dutt has and he hasn’t.

Anil replied, “Court cases.” The actor also discussed Aamir Khan and Asin’s Ghajini and the reason behind walking out of the film. Yes, he didn’t like the script, the actor reiterated. And well, he also mentioned that he didn’t like Shilpa Shetty’s lip fillers during the shooting of ‘Badhaai ho Badhaai.’

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

What are your thoughts on Anil leaving his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry Kangana Ranaut? Tell us in the space below.

