Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is all the country is talking about. From the wedding location, outfits to the guest list, every detailed information is out there on the internet. Recently, we informed you about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s presence at the wedding. It is now being said that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be there too but the guest list is being worked upon! Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, the COVID cases in the country are rapidly increasing again. This time, there’s a new variant called Omnicron that’s created more fear in the country. Amidst it all, Vicky and Katrina have reportedly planned to cut down on the guestlist for safety purposes.

A source closed to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif told India Today, “They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued.”

The wedding planners have raised concerns over the guest list. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might have to revisit the list and cut down on certain numbers.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that an invite has been sent to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo may be seen attending the event with their daughter Vamika.

On the other hand, Vicky’s cousin had denied the rumours of the wedding.

Only time will tell if Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot next month!

