Katrina Kaif is finally finding a love that’s worth it all. The actress is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal, next month in Rajasthan. But before that, she made a lot of noise over her romance with Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. Remember when her bikini pictures with the Barfi actor went viral? We bet you don’t want to miss out her kick*ss reaction to the media!

As most know, Ranbir and Katrina dated for almost 6 years. Their love story began during Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and eventually turned a thing! The exact reason why the duo broke up is still unknown but it is said that multiple personal factors were a response of the same!

During their 6 years span, the controversy which made most noise were Katrina Kaif’s bikini pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. They duo was spotted enjoying a vacation in Ibiza but little did they know that their private time would be leaked in such a manner.

Reacting to it all, Katrina Kaif told during Dhoom 3 press conference, “I was not upset then. I am not upset now. I was not upset; I was hurt. But, we all move on. I have also learnt a bit from the whole situation.”

Katrina also took a dig at the media houses as she added, “Next time, if something like this is going to happen, just give me a little bit of notice, and I’ll make sure I wear matching clothes, that’s all. Red and white does not match, I know.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt. The duo is also said to tie the knot next year. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is reportedly already preparing for her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. It is allegedly planned for next month.

