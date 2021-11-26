Abhishek Bachchan is one rare actor who speaks his heart out. He’s mature, mindful and logical with his words. A lot of celebrities in Bollywood say that the validation via awards doesn’t matter to them. Now, the Bob Biswas actor is sharing his take on such artists. Scroll below for all the details!

Time and again, several actors have been praised by fans and viewers but have failed to receive recognition via award ceremonies. Actors like Irrfan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey remained underrated gems for the longest time in the Industry. But the audience had proved they love their talent irrespective of the number of awards they may have won in their career.

Now talking about it all, Abhishek Bachchan told Siddharth Kannan, “Koi bhi yeh bole ki main award mein nahi maanta hoon…kyunki aapko award mili nahi hai. Simple si baat hai. Dekhiye, hum sab kalakaar hai, kalakaar ko jab nawaza jaaye, jab unki waah-waahi ho (If someone says, ‘I don’t believe in awards’, it is because they didn’t get one. It’s simple. We are artists, if we are praised), that is greater than any award for anybody.”

Abhishek Bachchan continued, “We work a lot for appreciation. Yes, this is our business, we have to run our houses, there is a financial side to it, absolutely. But you praise an actor and he will be happy. We work for praise, that is the function of the profession. Award is the ultimate praise na? Everybody loves awards. If you didn’t get an award, you are not popular enough or your performance wasn’t good enough, that’s the way I look at it. Agar hum woh conspiracy theory mein ghuse na, phir toh anek hai (If we get into conspiracy theories, there are many). If you are good enough, it will come to you, simple as that)”

Meanwhile, Abhishek is busy promoting his upcoming film, Bob Biswas. The film is slated for a digital release on Zee5 on 3rd December.

