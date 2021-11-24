Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Bob Biswas and the trailer is already garnering him praises for his performance. Junior Bachchan is a totally natural actor and is phenomenal at his job. In a recent interview, the actor revealed putting on weight during the lockdown for the film and had to maintain the same throughout it. Scroll below to read more.

Abhishek also mentioned his love for Bengali sweets and well, it makes sense, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Bengali.

In an interview with India Today, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I mean to put on the weight obviously shooting in Kolkata in winter when you can have Gud Sandesh and all the wonderful sweet food that Kolkata has, but mentally I got stuck because we had to shut down our shoot halfway through because of the lockdown and we were about 80 per cent complete. And, we had another 10-15 days of work left. Throughout the lockdown, I had to maintain that weight. That was tough.”

In fact, Abhishek Bachchan was supposed to get prosthetics done for his character in Bob Biswas and so was director Diya Ghosh but her father Sujoy Ghosh wanted him to look natural and real on screen.

“I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes,” said the Dhoom actor.

Well, we can’t wait to witness Abhishek Bachchan working his magic yet again on the silver screen.

