Shahid Kapoor one of the versatile actors of Bollywood is yet again back with a bang through his upcoming movie ‘Jersey’. Well, Shahid is not only known but also adored by many of his fans for his alpha-ish roles! His 2019 released Kabir Singh was a super hit amongst his fans. However, the actor has now confessed that the success of his film was a very new experience that he came across!

Advertisement

Check out what the actor has to say about his huge success and how stunned he was left after it.

Advertisement

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’, Shahid Kapoor opened up on his film Kabir Singh’s massive success at the box office. Shahid revealed that he was left stunned and confused about what to do after that success.

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor said, “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who’ve made these 200-250 crore films. I’ve never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn’t know where to go, it was all new to me.”

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor later went on to say that, “You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered to him before Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I’m so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet.”

During the trailer launch, Shahid also had disclosed that he was offered Jersey way before Kabir Singh.

Talking about the movie Jersey, the film is a remake of the original (2019) Telugu language Sports drama film with the same name. The Telugu version of the film had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Are you excited to see Shahid Kapoor back in action in his upcoming film?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Must Read: Exclusive! Rani Mukerji Calls Daughter Adira A Wonderful Travel Partner To Shoots: “First It Used To Be My Parents & Now She Has Taken That Mantle”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube