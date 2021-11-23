A while ago, the makers of Jersey released the trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer and while the event ended a few minutes ago, fans can’t keep praising the Hindi remake of Nani starrer. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The trailer was released on YouTube and fans can’t keep calm and have been roaring high and commenting that ‘Kabir Singh’ is back. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film is a Hindi remake of a superhit Telugu film titled ‘Jersey’ only and got two National Awards this year.

The film is an emotional story of a talented man who failed to make it big in the field of cricket but returns to the same late in his thirties to prove his passion and to buy his son a ‘Jersey’. Telugu fans had really high expectations from Shahid Kapoor and well it seems like he has passed the exam with flying colours.

The Jersey trailer starring Shahid Kapoor is trending on social media and fans are going gaga over his performance and calling it a blockbuster after Kabir Singh.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Did y’all happen to notice the comments on the Jersey trailer?

A user reacted to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ trailer and wrote, “Our Kabir Singh is back 🔥🔥”. Another user wrote, “Finally Our Kabir Singh is Back 🔥 Same Kabir Singh wali Story Lag Rahi Hai 😎”. A third user commented, “Seems like a Kabir without Drugs 😌 Btw I can feel Movie is going to be “Blockbuster”.”

What are your thoughts on the Jersey Hindi remake trailer? Are y’all impressed with Shahid’s performance in the trailer? Tell us in the space below.

