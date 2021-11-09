Bhumi Pednekar who kick-started her career in Ayushmann Khurana’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha is currently one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. As of now, the Durgamati star has multiple projects in her kitty, and most recently it was reported that the actress has been approached for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming Netflix film opposite Shahid Kapoor. However, the talented star has now refused to work on the massive project.

The said film will be high on the action as it is based on just one night and revolves around a father’s struggle who is trying to save his kidnapped child. The yet-untitled film is an official remake of Tomer Sisley’s French thriller Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night.

A few weeks ago it was reported that Bhumi Pednekar will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor for the Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix film; however, a source close to the actress has some unfortunate news. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the source said, “Bhumi was approached for the role. The makers felt she will fit the bill as Shahid’s wife and although the film primarily traces one day in Shahid’s life, Bhumi’s role is extremely important and pivotal. The makers had offered the film to Bhumi a few weeks ago.”

Revealing the reason behind Bhumi Pednekar’s decision to not work in the Shahid Kapoor starrer, the source added, “Bhumi feels there is meat lacking in her part and that’s why she decided to say no to it. After her rejection, the makers are now on the hunt for another heroine to play the lead opposite Shahid.”

The Ali Abbas Zafar film will be modified from the original French film, Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night, keeping in mind the interest of Indian audience. In the Netflix film, The Kabir Singh star will be playing the role of a cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his fall out with a drug lord.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has some interesting projects in the pipeline, Bheed, Badhaai Do, Takht, Mr. Lele and Raksha Bandhan. While, Shahid Kapoor has some big projects, including, Bull, Jersey, Farzi, Yoddha and many more.

