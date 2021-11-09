Vicky Kaushal is creating a lot of noise over his alleged romance with Katrina Kaif. While earlier there were only speculations, there are now strong reports that a marriage is on the cards. Just not that, the Sardar Udham actor seems to have also finalized their new house to settle in. Scroll below for all the details.

It has just recently come to light that Kat might have gotten ‘rokafied’ with Vicky already! Rumours suggest that the couple secretly got engaged in presence of close family members and the entire event was hosted by Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Furthermore, it is being said that the wedding is scheduled for December and will take place in Rajasthan.

Now, a recent report suggests that Vicky Kaushal has brought a new home! Yes, you heard that right. The actor is paying a whopping sum for this apartment in Juhu. The actor has rented a lavish home on the 8th floor and the lease extends up to 5 years.

What’s also interesting is that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in the same building. In fact, they own two floors in the same building. So basically, Virushka and Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are going to be neighbours!

Meanwhile, revealing details of the preparations of the marriage, a source informed TOI, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.”

Are you excited to see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tie the knot? Share your views in the comment section below.

